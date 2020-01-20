Shirley Leung’s Jan. 10 Business column “Where are the women on top-earners list” shed light on the small number of women in the top ranks of state employees.

We believe that increasing both gender and racial diversity in our state’s workforce and leadership, in both the public and private sectors, is the right thing to do as well as an economic imperative for our Commonwealth.

One often-overlooked sector of our state leadership is that of the several hundred appointed boards and commissions, ranging from the Health Policy Commission to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to the Board of the Massachusetts Port Authority. The members of these bodies — appointed most often by the governor but also by other elected officials and organizations — have a wide range of responsibilities and powers.