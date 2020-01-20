Re “Warren, Sanders get testy as she pushes electability” (Page A1, Jan. 16): Mom. Dad. Stop fighting. Neither of you can win that way. I see no breakout to a pre-convention majority, not even for Joe Biden. At some point, one of you will need to persuade your delegates to vote for the other. The worst thing that could happen is that you divide your supporters into irreconcilable camps.

I care about the policies you both espouse more than I care about your personalities. I’ve sent you both money. I have your bumper stickers on my car. It shouldn’t be about either of you; it should be about us.