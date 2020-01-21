Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will make her Tanglewood debut this summer. On Tuesday, Tanglewood announced a June 26 concert at the Koussevitzky Music Shed featuring the Grammy-winning artist (best known for Americana hits including “The Joke”and "That Wasn’t Me). Also announced was a June 28 double bill with Tex-Mex acts The Mavericks and Los Lobos.

These concerts join Tanglewood’s slate of previously announced popular music acts for summer 2020 including James Taylor (July 4), Ringo Starr (June 16), Trey Anastasio with the Boston Pops (June 20), and a double bill featuring Judy Collins and Arlo Guthrie (June 21). James Taylor tickets will be available to the general public on Feb. 3 at 888-266-1200 or www.tanglewood.org. Tickets for all other pop music events go on sale Feb. 9.