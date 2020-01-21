“I wanted to celebrate the LatinX community within this town,” said Favela. “I started thinking about all the times I came to Boston, and I just remember eating really great Central American food here.”

Favela’s connection to cuisine inspired ¡Provecho!, a behemoth public art installation erected in the 800 Boylston St. entrance to the Prudential Center. Meaning a “good meal,” the piece is an abstract collage of traditional dishes threaded together on a vibrant, crepe-paper piñata.

When Justin Favela feels homesick, he indulges in Latin American food: arepas, tacos, and pupusas.

Artist Justin Favela looked to Latin American food as inspiration for his new art installation at the Prudential Center. DOMINIC CHAVEZ/Dominic Chavez

Favela said his work evokes a piñata because it is a “symbol of the Latin-American diaspora — one that’s been appropriated and co-opted to be an American symbol in the United States.”

A Guatemalan-Mexican-American, Favela spent a month meticulously crafting the piece in Oregon to fit the dimensions of the lobby. It was eventually shipped to the Prudential, where it will be on display through March.

Now + There, a Boston-based nonprofit that brings site-specific installations to Boston, commissioned Favela to create the piece as part of its 2020 season, titled “Shared Power.”

A public celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5-7 p.m. will follow Tuesday’s unveiling.

