Serves 6

A French-style gratin with a crisp Parmesan-crumb topping is an appealing method for making greens, in this case Swiss chard and kale. Dots of Italian fontina in the mixture melt into the greens as they bake, adding flavor and creaminess. You need a 6-cup gratin dish, which can be any shape. Serve this to six as a side for dinner or turn it into a main course for supper or brunch by spooning it onto plates and topping each with a fried egg.

Vegetable oil (for the dish) 2 bunches Swiss chard (about 1 1/2 pounds), washed well 1 bunch Lacinato (Tuscan) kale (about 1/2 pound), washed well 1½ cups coarse fresh breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons olive oil ¼ cup grated Parmesan 1 small onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme ⅓ cup heavy cream Salt and pepper, to taste 4 ounces Italian fontina cheese, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1 extra sprig fresh thyme, leaves chopped (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Lightly oil a rectangular, oval, or round baking dish (6-cup capacity).

2. Cut off the chard stems where they meet the leaf; save the stems for another use (a soup or stew). Coarsely chop the leaves, including the center rib, and place in a large bowl.

3. Pull or cut the leaves from the hard kale ribs. Discard the ribs. Chop the leaves.

4. Place a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Add the kale and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the chard and cook, turning the leaves often with tongs, for 8 minutes, or until all the greens are tender. Drain in a colander and rinse with cold water. Press down on the greens to remove excess water. Squeeze the greens in your hands to remove all the water.

5. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the breadcrumbs and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil; toss well. Stir in the Parmesan.

6. Wipe out the skillet used to cook the greens. Place over medium heat with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until starting to brown. Add the garlic and thyme and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the cream and remove the pan from the heat.

7. Stir in the chard and kale, and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Stir in the fontina.

8. Spoon the chard mixture into the baking dish and sprinkle with the crumbs. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes or until the gratin is bubbling at the edges and the crumbs are golden. Sprinkle with thyme.

Lisa Zwirn