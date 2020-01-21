Serves 4

Mussels make a simple, elegant dinner any time of the year, and during the colder months they're really nice with a creamy, wine sauce. In this pot, sauteed leeks, wine, cream, and clam juice make the base for cooking the mollusks. Leeks grow partially underground in sandy soil and there's often a good deal of grit between the long green layers. Once you slice them, fill a large bowl with cold water, add the leeks and swish them thoroughly so the dirt falls to the bottom of the bowl. Instead of draining the water, use a large slotted spoon or your hands to lift out the leeks -- leaving the grit behind -- and transfer them to a clean bowl. Mussels need to be debearded, which means you remove the tiny knot of stringy fibers at the edge of the mussel. Just pull it off with your fingers and rinse the mussels well. They steam in the leek mixture until they have all opened (discard any that refuse to) and are finished with butter and grainy mustard. The only other thing you need for this dinner is a crusty loaf to sop up the juices.

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 large leek, white and light green parts cut into 1/2-inch rounds 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 4 pounds mussels, debearded and rinsed 1 cup white wine ½ cup heavy cream 1 bottle (8 ounces) clam juice ½ cup whole-grain mustard 2 tablespoons butter Salt and pepper, to taste ⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley

1. In a very large stockpot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the leek and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until tender. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more.

2. Add the mussels and stir gently. Pour in the wine, cream, and clam juice. Cover with a lid, and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, or until all of the mussels open. Discard any that do not open.

3. Stir in the mustard and butter. Taste for seasoning, and add salt and pepper, if you like. Divide among 4 large bowls and garnish with parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick