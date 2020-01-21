Serves 4

You can't beat the comfort of a big, hearty, warm, cozy bowl of French onion soup with its thick cheese topping. The one piece of the recipe that takes time is caramelizing onions. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts -- and you need lots of onions -- but there is a way to circumvent standing over the stove and stirring for what seems like hours. Instead, cook the onions in the oven. If you roast vegetables regularly, you will recognize the technique. Spread the onions on a baking sheet, cook at a high temperature, stirring occasionally during the second half of the roasting time, and they soften and turn golden brown. This frees you up to proceed with the rest of the soup. To bring it all together, all you need to do is tip the onions into the pot. In this variation, canned tomatoes enhance the chicken or vegetable stock and give it body and flavor. Whole, canned tomatoes have thicker juices and softer flesh than firm diced tomatoes, so use them when you can. Crushing them in a bowl can be messy, but snipping them with scissors right in the can is a nice alternative (you can only do this if you've used a can opener that doesn't leave a sharp edge around the rim). Once the tomatoes are in the pot, you can mash them with a fork or potato masher until you have a chunky sauce. To add even more flavor, cook them down until they're thick and sticky, as instructed here, and then add the stock and onions. You also need to bake little toasts to float on top of the soup, which is in heatproof bowls. Add grated sharp cheddar to each and bake until golden and bubbly. Winter has its advantages.

2½ pounds (4 to 5 medium) yellow onions, halved and thinly sliced 5 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste 8 slices (1/2-inch thick) baguette 1 can (14 to 15 ounces) whole tomatoes in their juices, opened but left in the can 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary 6 cups chicken or vegetable stock ½ teaspoon sugar, or more to taste 1 cup grated sharp cheddar, or more to taste

1. Adjust the oven racks so one is in the upper third of the oven and another is in the middle position. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets and 4 ovenproof soup bowls.

2. On 1 baking sheet, spread the onion slices. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper. Toss with your hands to coat the onions. Transfer to the oven and roast for 15 minutes. Stir the onions and return to the upper oven rack. Continue to roast for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 8 minutes or so, or until soft and golden. (Total baking time is 30 to 35 minutes.)

3. While the onions are roasting, toast the bread. On the other baking sheet, spread the bread slices. Brush both sides with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Bake in the middle of the oven for 4 minutes, or until the edges are golden. Turn the toasts over and bake 2 more minutes; set aside. Leave the oven on.

4. Use a large pair of kitchen scissors to snip the tomatoes right in the can, digging the scissors all the way into the bottom of the can until most of the large pieces are snipped.

5. In a soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add the garlic and rosemary and cook for 1 minute, or until the garlic sizzles and starts to brown.

6. Add the tomatoes. With a potato masher, mash any large pieces of tomato in the pot until the tomatoes are crushed into small pieces. This is easiest to do once the tomatoes soften in the heat. Continue to cook for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until most of the liquid has evaporated and the tomatoes are thick, almost sticky, and turn a deep red color.

7. Add the chicken or vegetable stock to the pot, and bring to a boil. Tip the onions into the pot, and simmer for 3 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, pepper, or sugar, if you like.

8. Ladle the soup into heatproof bowls. Place 2 toasts in each bowl, and push them into the broth to moisten them. Sprinkle each bowl with 2 tablespoons cheese. Set the bowls on a rimmed baking sheet.

9. Bake the soup bowls for 10 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown.

Sally Pasley Vargas