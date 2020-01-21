The American Classic sandwich (egg, American cheese, ham, butter) on an English muffin at Vinal Bakery in Somerville. Vinal Bakery

They may not be as trendy as bagels, but English muffins from Somerville’s Vinal Bakery are drawing fans, too. Owner and baker Sarah Murphy turns out 1,500 to 2,000 a week. They are thick and lush and slenderer than their heftier competitor. “It’s what I like to eat for breakfast,” says Murphy, who formerly worked at the bagel shop Bagelsaurus in Cambridge. Twice a week, she held an English muffin pop-up there to test the waters before launching her own place. Supplies often ran out. Murphy opened the 13-seat, cheery bakery cafe last April after renovating a former pizzeria and sprucing up the walls with bright white tiles. She bakes the English muffins (it’s a 48-hour process, plus each is then grilled) in classic and multigrain, anadama, oat sesame, and French toast, with frequent specials, such as beer cheddar or herbs and parsley ($2.25 each). The store offers toppings, too — hummus, avocado, local honey, and more (.75 to $1.75 additional). An English muffin can make a better canvas for a sandwich than a bagel — no hole — and an array of breakfast types are available all day, with eggs, cheese, ham or tuna, or one smothered with peanut butter, marshmallow creme, and sweet and salty peanuts. For six years, Murphy worked at Flour Bakery, so you’ll also find rustic scones, hermits, cookies, slices of orange and olive oil cake, all with a New England twist and perfect for settling in with a cappuccino or tea. She tweaked the recipes from her grandmother’s collection, she says. Once you taste an English muffin in the cafe, you’ll likely want to take some home. They are bagged and ready to go ($8 for four). 222 Somerville Ave., Somerville, 617-718-0148, www.vinalbakery.com.