“I’ve never had a lobster roll before ... but this is the real deal,” she said in a video to her 17.6 million followers. “I expected there to be lots of mayonnaise and stuff in there, but this is pure.”

It’s hard to believe, but the media magnate sampled her first lobster roll during a weekend visit to Maine. Clutching the bun in her hand, Winfrey expressed her delight over the classic New England dish in an Instagram video posted Sunday.

If you love the buttery crust and tender meat of a lobster roll, you’re not alone. It turns out Oprah Winfrey is also a fan - now that she’s finally tried one.

Winfrey’s book club joined her at Dolphin Marina and Restaurant in Harpswell, Maine, where the talk-show icon enjoyed her lobster roll. The group traveled to Maine to discuss Elizabeth Strout’s “Olive, Again,” the sequel to the 2008 phenomenon “Olive Kitteridge.” Both books are set in a fictional small town in coastal Maine named Crosby.

“I knew I had to make my first trip to Maine the moment I started reading,” Winfrey explained in her post.

Winfrey went so far as to say the lobster roll rivaled the heralded Popeye’s chicken sandwich which quickly sold out nationwide in August. It “has some competition,” she joked.

More than 850,000 fans liked the producer-philanthropist’s post on Instagram. In the comment section, many expressed their love for the seafood staple - which will no doubt thrill the Maine Office of Tourism.

“Nothing better than a lobster roll with a bag of chips and a pickle,” wrote @debshoes. “Yummmmm!”

“I’ve always wanted to visit Maine and try an authentic Lobster Roll!!,” said @kbookman. “I love seeing so many possibilities through you.”

@stfzmbrno said she is “booking her flight to Maine ASAP” after seeing the video.

