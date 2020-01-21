Farmers’ markets are typically synonymous with summer and warm weather, but there are dozens of winter farmers’ markets happening weekly throughout New England. Even when it’s cold and snowy outside, you can enjoy an abundance of seasonal, organic produce and goods while supporting local growers and artisans.
Unless listed as otherwise, all vendors below accept cash, debit, and credit cards (or a method to buy “tokens” with your card), and it’s important to note that pets are generally not welcome at indoor farmers’ markets. To browse upcoming vendors and offerings, check out the website of your local farmers’ market and sign up for the weekly newsletter, if they offer one.
Farmers’ markets are listed alphabetically by town name.
Braintree Farmers’ Market
Select Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2 | Braintree Town Hall Mall, One JFK Drive, Braintree braintreefarmersmarket.org
Cambridge Winter Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | through April 4 | 5 Callender St., Cambridge | www.cambridgewinterfarmersmarket.com/
Dorchester Winter Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | January through March | Codman Square, 6 Norfolk St., Dorchester | www.codman.org/services/farmers_market.html
Easton Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | through May 22 | Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 143 Lincoln St., North Easton | www.easton.ma.us/boards_and_committees/agricultural_commission/click_here.php
Mahoney’s Winter Market in Falmouth
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | through March 9 | Mahoney’s, 958 East Falmouth Hwy., East Falmouth | mahoneysgarden.com/winter-market/
Winter Farmers’ Market at the Hampshire Mall
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | through March 16 | Hampshire Mall, Target Corridor 367 Russell St., Hadley | https://wfmhm.com/
Hingham Farmers’ Market — Winters in Wompatuck
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | January though March | Wompatuck State Park Visitors Center, 204 Union St., Hingham | www.hinghamfarmersmarket.org/
Lexington Farmers' Market
Every other Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Feb. 1, 15, and 29; March 14 and 28; April 11 | The Waldorf School, 739 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington | www.lexingtonfarmersmarket.org/
The Farm Market in Lowell
Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | year-round | Mill No. 5, 250 Jackson St., Lowell | www.millcitygrows.org/mill-city-grows-markets/winter-farmers-market/
Marketplace at Simpson Spring
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | year-round | 719 Washington St., South Easton | www.simpsonspring.com/saturday-market
Maxwell’s Winter Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | through Feb. 29 | 24 Maple Road, Chelmsford | www.maxwellsofchelmsford.com/maxwellswinterfarmersmarket
Natick Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | year-round | Common Street Spiritual Center, 13 Common St., Natick | natickcenter.com/natick-farmers-market
Newburyport Farmers' Market
Select Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Feb. 2 and 16; March 1, 15, and 29; April 5 | Tannery Marketplace Event Tent, 75 Water St., Newburyport | www.thenewburyportfarmersmarket.org/
Northampton Winter Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | through April | Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton | northamptonwintermarket.com/
Pawtucket Wintertime Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through April 2 | 1005 Main St., Pawtucket, R.I. | guide.farmfreshri.org/food/farmersmarkets_details.php?market=29
Plymouth Farmers’ Market
2nd & 4th Thursday each month, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. | through May | Plimouth Plantation, 137 Warren Ave, Plymouth | www.plymouthfarmersmarket.org
Roslindale Village Main Street Winter Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | through March | Sons of Italy Hall, 30 Birch St., Roslindale | roslindale.net/rvms-farmers-market/
Salem (N.H.) Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | year-round | 14 Main St., Salem, N.H. | www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org/
Storrs Farmers’ Market
Select Saturdays, 3 to 5 p.m. | Feb. 1 and 15; March 7 and 21; April 4 and 18 | Mansfield Public Library, 54 Warrenville Road, Mansfield Center, Conn. | www.storrsfarmersmarket.org/
Somerville Winter Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., | through mid-April | 191 Highland Ave., Somerville | www.somwintermarket.org/
South Kingstown Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Independence Square, 5 Independence Way, Kingston, R.I. | www.southkingstownfarmersmarket.org/
South Shore Winter Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market
2nd Saturday each month, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | through April 11 | 465 First Parish Road, Scituate | https://southshorewinterfarmersandartisansmarket.com/
Wayland Winter Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | through March 14 | Greenhouses at Russell’s, 397 Boston Post Road, Wayland | www.russellsgardencenter.com/html/winterFarmersMarket.html
Westport Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | through March 14 | 7 Sylvan Lane, Westport, Conn. | www.westportfarmersmarket.com
Canal District Farmers’ Market, Worcester
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon | year-round | Crompton Place, 138 Green St., Worcester | www.canaldistrictfarmersmarket.com