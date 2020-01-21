Farmers’ markets are typically synonymous with summer and warm weather, but there are dozens of winter farmers’ markets happening weekly throughout New England. Even when it’s cold and snowy outside, you can enjoy an abundance of seasonal, organic produce and goods while supporting local growers and artisans.

Unless listed as otherwise, all vendors below accept cash, debit, and credit cards (or a method to buy “tokens” with your card), and it’s important to note that pets are generally not welcome at indoor farmers’ markets. To browse upcoming vendors and offerings, check out the website of your local farmers’ market and sign up for the weekly newsletter, if they offer one.