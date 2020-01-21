PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a bill to undo a change to how medical marijuana dispensaries are regulated, to address a lawsuit by the governor.

The House Judiciary Committee is meeting Tuesday to hear testimony on the legislation.

A provision in the state budget approved last year gave lawmakers the right to veto regulations imposed on the industry. Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo sued, arguing the new law violates the state constitution’s separation of powers clause because it gives lawmakers “unchecked control” over executive rulemaking authority.