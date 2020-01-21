“Today we had the honor of picking up a very brave 12 year old battling cancer in a cruiser convoy to our station,” Hingham police wrote on Twitter Monday.

Police from Hingham and other nearby towns wanted to give him some backup. They picked him up shortly before 11 a.m. Monday in a fleet of police cars.

Twelve-year-old Jeremy Lavoie, a sixth-grader at Hingham Middle School, was diagnosed with leukemia in March. He was hospitalized at Boston Children’s Hospital for about a month, and he will continue to undergo chemotherapy until next year.

Hingham officers were joined by officers from Hanover, Cohasset, Randolph, and Norwell. The convoy included 10 cruisers, with two motorcycles leading in front.

“It was cool going past all the cars with the sirens on,” Jeremy said.

Once Jeremy and his family reached the station, officers gave him his own Hingham police badge, a T-shirt, and a hat.

“Seeing Jeremy’s huge smile when the cruisers pulled up in front of his house to pick him up was just amazing," Hingham Police Sergeant Steven Dearth said. “Jeremy is now part of our extended police family and we will always be there for him.”

Twelve-year-old leukemia patient Jeremy Lavoie inside a Hingham police cruiser Monday. Hingham Police Department (custom credit)/Hingham Police Department

Officers also presented his family with a $5,000 check from Cops for Kids with Cancer, a non-profit that raises money for families of children who have cancer.

“It was a really nice day,” Jeremy’s mother, Danielle, said. “This can be very overwhelming and we’re grateful to receive this support.”

This wasn’t the first time people have rallied to support Jeremy and his family.

Parents of Jeremy’s classmates took turns helping the Lavoies with laundry and meals after Jeremy was diagnosed, and donated gift cards to the family.

Thanks to the Jimmy Fund, Jeremy has gotten to watch the Red Sox play from a suite at Fenway Park and see the Celtics at TD Garden. He even met former New England Patriots tackle Nate Solder at a clinic where Solder’s son was also receiving cancer treatment.

“He loves sports -- especially football,” Danielle said.

Jeremy played middle linebacker for the town football team, the Hingham Raiders, until he was diagnosed.

Danielle said doctors are expecting Jeremy to recover. When he does, Jeremy hopes to get back on the gridiron and ride more rollercoasters, especially the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World, where he has vacationed four times.

“He definitely keeps me going and he always has a smile on his face," Danielle said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.