Shortly before 8 a.m. it was 19 degrees at Logan International Airport, and the wind chill was 9 degrees. Forecasters said we’ll see plenty of sunshine but the highs will only reach around 26 degrees.

Tuesday got off to a brisk start in Boston, and it’s going to stay that way, because temperatures will stay below freezing all day, according to the National Weather Service.

The rest of the week will be sunny with slightly higher temperatures.

“If you like quiet weather, this week is for you!” forecasters tweeted. “We’ll see plenty of sun over the next four days & milder temperatures to end the week.”

Tuesday night the lows will drop down to the teens, and Wednesday will be sunny with highs reaching the mid 30s.

Wednesday night will be clear, with lows in the lower 20s, and Thursday will be sunny and not as cold, with highs in the lower 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 40s.

The next time we could see precipitation will be the weekend. Forecasters said the next storm system will arrive Saturday, and there will be a 50 percent chance of rain during the day and an 80 percent chance of rain at night.





