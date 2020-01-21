O’Reilly told WMUR that he and his family were walking on a trail when the coyote grabbed his young son by the jacket and pulled him down to the ground.

“It wasn’t really much of a choice," Ian O’Reilly said in the interview with WMUR-TV.

The man who killed a coyote with his bare hands in Exeter, N.H. on Monday said he acted on his instincts to protect his family from the animal.

O’Reilly said he and his wife separated the coyote from their son, but when they tried get the animal to go away, it wouldn’t let up.

“In the middle of the moment you’re not really thinking or recording a whole lot,” O’Reilly said. “It’s really just instinct. The fact that when we tried to kick and push and get rid of him, it became clear that he was not disengaging.”

The coyote was very aggressive, and O’Reilly feared for the safety of his wife and children.

“It was snapping and attacking and lunging,” he said.

O’Reilly managed to suffocate the coyote until it succumbed, according to police.

“I had its snout here, pushed it into the snow," he said.

Police in Kensington had received two reports earlier on Monday about the same coyote — one from a person whose vehicle was attacked by the animal in Hampton Falls at about 8:40 a.m. and another from a homeowner on Hemlock Road.

The homeowner, a 62-year-old woman, called police at about 9 a.m. to report that she and her dogs had been attacked by a coyote.

“The coyote was on her three season porch and her two dogs had opened the sliding door and were attacked by the coyote,” police wrote on Facebook. “The two dogs retreated back into the house and the coyote attempted to get into the house.”

While the woman was fighting to keep the coyote out of the house she was bitten. She was treated at the Exeter Hospital and received the first series of rabies shots, and will return later this week for the second set of shots. Her two dogs were also treated and received a rabies booster shot, police said.

Approximately two hours later, Exeter police received a call about O’Reilly’s encounter with the coyote on the trail.

O’Reilly was bitten on his chest and forearm, according to WMUR.

“Never underestimate the power of survival," O’Reilly said.

A spokesman for New Hampshire Fish and Game said state health officials will be testing the coyote for rabies and the results will be publicized as soon as they become available.





