Four masked teens allegedly struck a man from behind Monday evening in Jamaica Plain and took his cash, but their spending spree didn’t last long, once officers arrested them at a nearby pizza shop, according to Boston police.

The Police Department provided details of the alleged attack in a statement. It occurred around 5:42 p.m. in the area of 3 Sunnyside St.

“On arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated a group of teenagers approached him from behind, hit him in the back of the head and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency,” the statement said. “According to the victim, all of the suspects, who appeared to be in their teens, took off running down Centre Street towards Jackson Square.”