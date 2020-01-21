Four masked teens allegedly struck a man from behind Monday evening in Jamaica Plain and took his cash, but their spending spree didn’t last long, once officers arrested them at a nearby pizza shop, according to Boston police.
The Police Department provided details of the alleged attack in a statement. It occurred around 5:42 p.m. in the area of 3 Sunnyside St.
“On arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated a group of teenagers approached him from behind, hit him in the back of the head and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency,” the statement said. “According to the victim, all of the suspects, who appeared to be in their teens, took off running down Centre Street towards Jackson Square.”
Advertisement
The alleged victim also said two of the suspects may have been wearing ski masks, according to police, and he declined medical attention.
“A search of the immediate area enabled officers to locate several teens, who appeared to match the description of the suspects involved in the robbery, hanging out inside a pizza shop just a few blocks away from the robbery,” the statement said. “Upon seeing the approaching officers, the teens appeared to look surprised.”
The four suspects, ages 13, 15, 15, and 17, were booked on charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery, police said. Their names weren’t released because of their ages.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.