The driver, later identified as Jovan Brown, 35, of Braintree, allegedly wasn’t having it.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in a written statement that the incident unfolded around 10:09 a.m. in Randolph, when a trooper tried to pull over a black 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer for an inspection sticker violation.

An alleged inspection sticker scofflaw led State Police on a wild pursuit in Randolph on Tuesday that ended when the driver and his female passenger bolted from their car and were apprehended after a foot chase, troopers said.

“The driver refused to stop and pursuit of the black 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer was authorized by Troop H Headquarters, which assumed command and control,” Procopio said. “The fleeing vehicle exited Route 24 onto Interstate 93 north, and then a short time later took Exit 5A to Route 28 southbound in Randolph.”

State Police at one point called off the pursuit, according to Procopio.

“[A]s the Trooper did so, he observed the suspect vehicle pull over and saw a man and woman get out and run,” Procopio said. “Two Troopers Andrew Chiachio and Robert Parrella pursued the suspects on foot, and within a minute located the female, a 27-year-old Garner, North Carolina resident who had been the passenger in the vehicle. Several minutes later Troopers Paul Conneely and James Gordon located the male suspect on Route 28 and took him into custody.”

Brown now faces charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, breakdown lane violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and disorderly conduct, according to Procopio. It wasn’t known if Brown had hired a lawyer.

His passenger from down south remains on the radar of law enforcement.

Procopio didn’t name her but said she’s “the subject of an ongoing investigation but has not been charged as of this writing.”

