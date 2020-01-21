Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein, 24, had been detained by Customs and Border Protection at Logan International Airport since arriving in the U.S. on Sunday. Hossein’s lawyers filed an emergency petition to block his deportation Monday night, and Judge Allison D. Burroughs ordered a 48-hour stay of removal. A hearing in federal court was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

An Iranian student planning to attend Northeastern University was removed from the country overnight Monday in defiance of a court order, the student’s lawyer said Tuesday.

But before that hearing took place, Hossein was flown out of the country, one of his lawyers, Susan Church, said in a text message to the Globe Tuesday morning, “In defiance of the order.”

It was not immediately clear why he was removed despite the judge’s order that he be detained here and brought to court Tuesday morning. The emergency petition filed Monday night indicated that CBP planned to send him back to Iran.

On Monday, Dehghani’s detainment drew more than 50 protesters to the international arrivals gate at the airport to call for his release. Some chanted “Let Shahab in,” and “Stop deporting students.”

In a statement, Northeastern said it was aware of Dehghani’s situation and had reached out to federal officials for more information “and to provide our student with the appropriate assistance to facilitate a successful return to Northeastern.”

“He went through an extensive processing period before he came back, which means that overseas investigators investigate his family, they speak to employers, they do a very thorough investigation,” Church said Monday.

Customs and Border Protection did not give a reason for blocking Dehghani’s entry into the country, according to his attorneys, and the agency did not allow the lawyers to speak to him directly.

A spokesman for the agency said he could not discuss a specific case because of privacy laws but provided a statement about the agency’s work.

“CBP officers are charged with enforcing not only immigration and customs laws, but they also enforce over 400 laws for 40 other agencies and have stopped thousands of violators of U.S. law,” he said in an e-mail.

According to the legal filing, Dehghani was admitted to Northeastern for the 2018-2019 academic year and submitted his visa application in 2018. After a background check that took nearly a year, the State Department issued Dehghani a student visa last week, the petition says.

Dehghani “does not pose any threat of terrorist activity and has no criminal record in any country,” the filing states. “It is unclear why [Customs and Border Protection] would now decide, after conducting a full visa issuance process, that Plaintiff’s student visa should be revoked.”

The hearing remains scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.





