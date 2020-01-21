A juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to rob a Wareham gas station Saturday night and a gas station clerk fought with the suspect forcing him to drop a knife, police said.
Wareham police responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 5:03 p.m. at Cape Cod Gas Station, Wareham police said in a statement. According to the report, a male suspect with a bandana covering his face was armed with a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.
The gas station employee scuffled with the suspect, causing him to drop the knife and pack of cigarettes, police said. He then fled the area on foot, police said.
Advertisement
Wareham police arrived at the scene, set up a perimeter, and requested a K-9 from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, police said. Lambert, the K-9, brought officers to a nearby location which led Officer Christopher Corner to discover where the suspect was located. Detective Bryan Whalen, Sgt. Herbert Noble, and Officers James White and Blaise Lalli responded to the area and arrested the suspect.
The juvenile is due to be arraigned on a charges of armed robbery while masked and assault with a dangerous weapon in court on Tuesday.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.