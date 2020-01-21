A juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to rob a Wareham gas station Saturday night and a gas station clerk fought with the suspect forcing him to drop a knife, police said.

Wareham police responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 5:03 p.m. at Cape Cod Gas Station, Wareham police said in a statement. According to the report, a male suspect with a bandana covering his face was armed with a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The gas station employee scuffled with the suspect, causing him to drop the knife and pack of cigarettes, police said. He then fled the area on foot, police said.