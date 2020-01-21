A Lawrence man was arrested on the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday night and charged with cocaine trafficking, State Police said.
Israel Jimenez, 46, was a passenger in a 2009 Subaru Forester that was pulled over at approximately 11:32 p.m. in Charlton. Trooper John Mindekstopped the vehicle “after a registration query revealed the registration to be revoked for insurance cancellation,” State Police said in a statement.
State Police allege that Jimenez had approximately 31 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, and one gram of suspected fentanyl with him at the time of his arrest.
Jimenez was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a class A drug. He was taken to the Charlton barracks for booking and held on $10,040 bail pending his arraignment in Dudley District Court.
The driver was issued a criminal summons for motor vehicle violations, State Police said.
