A Lawrence man was arrested on the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday night and charged with cocaine trafficking, State Police said.

Israel Jimenez, 46, was a passenger in a 2009 Subaru Forester that was pulled over at approximately 11:32 p.m. in Charlton. Trooper John Mindekstopped the vehicle “after a registration query revealed the registration to be revoked for insurance cancellation,” State Police said in a statement.

State Police allege that Jimenez had approximately 31 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, and one gram of suspected fentanyl with him at the time of his arrest.