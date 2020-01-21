A 32-year-old Chelsea man was arrested for allegedly showing a replica gun at the Crush Pizza and 7-Eleven on State Street Monday night, police said.

Boston police responded to a report of a person with a gun near 107 State St. around 9:21 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. As they responded, police noticed a man matching the suspect’s description in front of 103 State St. and approached him.

Officers allegedly found an item “with significantly similar characteristics” of a gun in his waistband, police said. Police later determined that the item recovered was a Crosman replica 1911 BB Pistol. The man, Sharmake Ibrahim, was immediately taken into custody.