A 32-year-old Chelsea man was arrested for allegedly showing a replica gun at the Crush Pizza and 7-Eleven on State Street Monday night, police said.
Boston police responded to a report of a person with a gun near 107 State St. around 9:21 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. As they responded, police noticed a man matching the suspect’s description in front of 103 State St. and approached him.
Officers allegedly found an item “with significantly similar characteristics” of a gun in his waistband, police said. Police later determined that the item recovered was a Crosman replica 1911 BB Pistol. The man, Sharmake Ibrahim, was immediately taken into custody.
According to the victim who reported the incident, Ibrahim allegedly entered Crush Pizza, approached the glass partition that the victim was standing behind and knocked on the glass with the replica firearm, Boston Police spokesman James Moccia said. Another victim told police that Ibrahim allegedly entered the nearby 7-Eleven and removed the black replica gun from his waistband, causing the victim and customers “significant fear.” Both people told police Ibrahim appeared to be intoxicated.
Ibrahim is due to be arraigned on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.
