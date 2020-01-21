Passengers on the Red Line faced delays Tuesday morning due to a train with a mechanical problem, MBTA officials tweeted.
At 8:20 a.m. MBTA officials reported delays of up to 15 minutes.
“The train is being taken out of service at South Station,” T officials tweeted.
