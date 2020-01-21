The company said the problem was detected on Train 802, which leaves Wickford Junction in North Kingstown, R.I. each day at 4:45 a.m. before pulling out of the Providence station at 5:25 a.m. Temperatures hovered around 16 degrees Tuesday in Providence at the time of the scheduled departure.

“In cases like this, there is an mechanical issue with the power supply to the coach cars,” said Keolis spokesperson Tory Mazzola via email. “As a result, there is minimal lighting and heat. The coach will hold the heat already provided and often times the conductor or other train crew can restore this power en route. We do communicate this issue as early as we can so passengers are aware. In some cases, cancelling the train can leave passengers on platforms for longer periods of time. We make these determinations on a case by case basis, and it would only be used for a limited period of time.”

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

