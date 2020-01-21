A 63-year-old Northborough man faces arraignment Tuesday on rape and human trafficking charges, and authorities allege that he “preyed upon” vulnerable victims battling addiction, State Police said.

John B. Clayton IV turned himself in Tuesday morning and will face a judge in Worcester Superior Court, troopers said in a statement. It wasn’t known if Clayton had hired a lawyer.

“Investigators identified multiple women whom, as alleged by the evidence, were targeted, manipulated, and exploited by CLAYTON,” the statement said. “Generally, the victims allegedly preyed upon by the defendant were drug-addicted, engaged in prostitution, isolated from support, and having very little financial means.”