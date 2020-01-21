A 63-year-old Northborough man faces arraignment Tuesday on rape and human trafficking charges, and authorities allege that he “preyed upon” vulnerable victims battling addiction, State Police said.
John B. Clayton IV turned himself in Tuesday morning and will face a judge in Worcester Superior Court, troopers said in a statement. It wasn’t known if Clayton had hired a lawyer.
“Investigators identified multiple women whom, as alleged by the evidence, were targeted, manipulated, and exploited by CLAYTON,” the statement said. “Generally, the victims allegedly preyed upon by the defendant were drug-addicted, engaged in prostitution, isolated from support, and having very little financial means.”
Clayton was nabbed after a nearly two-year human trafficking probe led by the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit, with assistance from Northborough and Worcester police, according to the release.
He faces seven counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of rape, and two counts of intimidation of a witness.
Between December 2007 and June 2018, the National Human Trafficking Hotline fielded 2,133 calls from Massachusetts about more than 500 human trafficking cases, according to the organization’s website. The statistics include sex and labor trafficking.
An anti-sex-trafficking law took effect in Massachusetts in 2012, carrying carrying prison terms of five to 20 years for trafficking adults for commercial sex and possible life sentences for forcing minors into the illicit trade.
Laura Crimaldi of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.