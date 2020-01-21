The fire broke out at a single-family home at 46 Swift Rd., Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office said in an email Tuesday.

One person died Monday night in a house fire in Framingham, according to state fire officials.

Framingham fire, police, and State Police officials assigned to the fire marshal’s office and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

