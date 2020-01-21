The family accuses Children’s Hospital and its providers of ignoring in 2013 the treatment advice of Justina’s doctors at Tufts Medical Center, where the then-14-year-old was being treated for mitochondrial disease, a group of rare genetic disorders that affects how cells produce energy.

John Martin, a lawyer for Justina and her parents, described his client’s arduous medical history during openings in Suffolk Superior Court.

The childhood of Justina Pelletier, a 21-year-old woman at the center of a closely watched medical malpractice lawsuit brought against Boston Children’s Hospital, was marked by “one step forward and two steps back” as she battled an array of health problems including a stroke at birth and serious stomach pains, her lawyer said Tuesday during opening statements.

Advertisement

The family also accuses the hospital and its providers of violating their civil rights by barring the Pelletiers from seeing their daughter, and by warning the state would take custody of Justina if they didn’t consent to the doctors’ treatment plan. Children’s denies the allegations and maintains its medical staff delivered “high-quality, compassionate care.”

Martin said Tuesday that when Justina’s parents rushed her to Children’ in February 2013, hospital doctors almost immediately suspected Munchausen syndrome by proxy, suspecting her parents of exacerbating Justina’s illness.

Justina, Martin said, is now being treated by a geneticist from Connecticut for mitochondrial disease and still has gastrointestinal problems and pain.

”She has night terrors,” Martin said, adding that his client has to sleep with her mother because “she is terrified of being taken away."

Her overwhelming fear of doctors and overnight hospital stays is “incurable” following her ordeal at Children’s, Martin said,

“It is difficult to treat,” Martin said, and since Justina is vulnerable it is “particularly difficult to treat.

But hospital attorney Ellen Epstein Cohen told jurors Tuesday that the doctors who initially treated Justina at Children’s called many of her previous physicians at Tufts and in Connecticut, and they all told the Boston team that they strongly suspected psychiatric issues with Justina and told them she needs strong psychiatric care. But her parents, Cohen said, have been “very resistant” to this.

Advertisement

Cohen told jurors that when the Pelletiers brought Justina to Children’s she couldn’t walk and was slurring her words, yet none of the specialists there could find a medical reason.

All the doctors at Children’s said Justina “would present differently” around her family. When her mother was present she would stop talking and slump in her wheel chair, but when they weren’t there she was much more “interactive” with the doctors, Cohen said.

Pelletier’s odyssey at Children’s ignited a firestorm about whether medical professionals should override parental rights when there is a dispute over treatment of a complex illness.

Linda and Louis Pelletier were reunited with their daughter in 2014 after the lengthy fight in 2013 but have remained largely out of the public eye since then.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.