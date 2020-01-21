Police arrested Carlos Delossantos, 18, of Roslindale, a 17-year-old male from Dorchester, a 17-year-old male from Roxbury, and a 17-year-old male from Roslindale near 141 Green St. at 6:58 a.m., police said.

Four teenagers were arrested after one of them allegedly tried to steal mail out of a US Postal Service mailbox in Jamaica Plain Monday morning, Boston police said in a statement.

Police recovered torn-open mail, credit cards, and checks from a vehicle being operated by four teenagers in Jamaica Plain Monday morning.

Police said a witness saw one of the suspects trying to break into a mailbox there. The four suspects were arrested after a vehicle they were allegedly trying to leave the scene in was stopped by police, police said.

Police said the driver, the 17-year-old male from Dorchester, did not have a valid driver’s license. After the driver and three passengers were removed from the vehicle, police saw torn-open mail, credit cars, checks and other items that were later taken in as evidence, police said.

The suspects were all charged with larceny over $250, police said. The driver was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, Officer James Moccia said.

They will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

