The dog, who has been named Danny, was tied to a street sign at the intersection of Bunker Hill Parkway and Maple Street in this central Massachusetts community around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police said on Facebook.

Police said a person traveling down the street noticed Danny and called the police. He had no tags and was uninjured, Sergeant Anthony Papandrea said.

Papandrea said Danny is a mixed breed with fur that is mostly black with some white markings. He weighs about 35 pounds, Papandrea said.

Police said Danny was friendly and hopped into the police cruiser without issue. He was immediately taken to Worcester Animal League Rescue, where he will receive veterinary care and temperament checks, police said.

“He is doing fine, eating well, is in good shape and resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your concerns,” police said in the statement.

If you recognize Danny or know where he came from, please call the West Boylston Police Department at 774-450-3510.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.