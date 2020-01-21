The northbound lanes of Route 1 in Revere reopened to traffic after a tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled cargo on the roadway Monday night, State Police said early Tuesday morning.
The rollover occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Route 1 north at Route 60 in Revere and the driver suffered a “minor injury,” according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.
Northbound traffic was detoured onto Route 60 at Copeland Circle during the temporary closure.
