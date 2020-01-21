If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.
LEADING OFF
Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.
US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse was ranked the sixth-most active tweeter in the Senate last year, but you’ll probably hear a lot less from him once the opening arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial begin this afternoon.
That’s because impeachment rules dictate that senators can’t use electronic devices as they hear testimony during the trial, which could go on for several weeks even under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s expedited timeline.
The impeachment managers from the US House of Representatives and Trump’s legal team will each get 24 hours over the course of two days to make their opening arguments, which means senators could go 12 hours a day without being able to look at their phones, much less type a quippy tweet.
Whitehouse was plenty active on Twitter over the long weekend, though. He accused McConnell of being “out to fix the case wholesale,” criticized the role corporate money plays in politics, slammed the fossil-fuel industry and spoke at an MLK Day event in Newport.
The electronics ban appears to be less of a concern for US Senator Jack Reed, who isn’t quite as active on social media as his junior colleague. Reed did take to Twitter on Saturday to encourage Rhode Island residents to requests tickets to the impeachment trial through his office.
NEED TO KNOW
NEED TO KNOW
- Breaking this morning: A new poll from the Globe and Suffolk University of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters has four candidates within the margin of error. Find out who has the slightest of leads.
- This week's edition of Ocean State Innovators is with Akeem Lloyd, founder and chief executive officer of A Leadership Journey. Have an idea for someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly Q&A? Email him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.
- The Environment Council of Rhode Island wasn’t thrilled with some of the comments House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello made about climate change during last week’s Rhode Map Live event.
- Here’s how six Globe writers voted for the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame.
- John Gotti III is fighting at Twin River this weekend.
- Winner: It wasn’t easy sifting through more than 100 responses to my question about the best Rhode Island restaurants that are now closed, but Blue Point and Ken’s Ramen – both in Providence – received the most votes. Personally, I miss Jimmy John’s on Weybosset.
WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY
WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY
- Governor Gina Raimondo will promote her proposal to expand pre-kindergarten programming this morning at the Meeting Street school.
- The City Plan Commission meets tonight to discuss a proposed transfer station for Allens Avenue, and neighborhood advocates are planning to come out in full force to oppose to project.
- The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on medical marijuana regulations, while the Senate Judiciary Committee will take up a proposal to ban 3D guns.
- This is cute: The Board of Elections is planning to launch a public contest to design an “I voted” sticker.



