“The Steamship Authority’s website is currently unavailable,” the authority wrote. “All reservation activity is on hold until 9 a.m. EST. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update prior to 9 a.m.”

Via Twitter, the authority initially disclosed the problem with the site around 6:32 a.m.

The Steamship Authority website was unable to book online reservations for several hours Tuesday, the latest setback for a ferry service that has come under scrutiny in recent years.

Then at 8:30 a.m., the authority, which runs ferries to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, said things would improve around lunchtime.

“8:30 A.M. UPDATE: We will reopen the website for summer reservations on the Martha’s Vineyard route at NOON today, Jan. 21, 2020,” the agency tweeted. “We thank customers for their patience.”

The authority doubled down on the noontime prognosis an hour later.

“Due to unexpected issues this morning, we have delayed the opening of Martha’s Vineyard summer reservations until NOON today,” the agency tweeted. “We will reopen reservations for travel from May 15 to October 20, 2020. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.”

At 12:12 p.m., the authority said, the system was still not functioning properly.

“Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue,” the agency tweeted. “As soon as we are able to open up the reservations, will send out another update.”

That update came about 30 minutes later.

“12:45 PM Update: The Steamship Authority’s reservation system was back up and running at noon,” the authority tweeted. “Transactions are coming through at a slower pace than normal. We ask for your patience and continue to refresh your page. Our team continues to work on improving the reservation system.”

That was cold comfort to a number of Twitter, users including one woman who voiced her displeasure with the help of multiple exclamation points.

“Shame on you!!!,” she tweeted. “Don’t lie. How long should we refresh for.... I’m going on 8 hours!!!!”

Sean Driscoll, an authority spokesman, provided the Globe with the three agency updates that went out between 7:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. when asked for comment.

“Our entire IT team, as well as representatives from our outside vendors, were immediately at work trying to diagnose and address the issue,” said a 7:15 a.m. statement. "... We apologize to everyone affected by this situation.”

The Globe was able to access the online reservation system at 1:11 p.m. The site said vehicle reservations "can be booked through Oct 20, 2020. High-speed ferry reservations can be booked through Jan 3, 2021. Not traveling with a vehicle? You don’t need a reservation — just come to the terminal. Check the schedules now. You can also call us at the Mashpee Reservation Office: (508) 477-8600 for profile assistance.”

The agency was the subject of a scathing report in December 2018 that found it was badly understaffed, suffered from a “penny-pinching” mentality, and was hampered by sparring internal factions. The quasi-public authority came under sharp criticism during the prior spring after mechanical troubles plagued a large portion of its fleet, causing many canceled trips.

The authority stressed at the time that ferries were safe and disagreed with the report’s findings that the problems were likely to crop up again if major changes weren’t made.

More recently, a ferry headed to Vineyard Haven from Woods Hole in Falmouth on the night of Dec. 15, 2019, was canceled after it lost main power around 9:30 p.m. while docked in Woods Hole.

Nine days later on Christmas Eve, some travelers were disappointed when a ferry heading from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven was canceled due to a generator issue.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.