“ @TSA officers detected this loaded handgun in a traveler’s carry-on bag at @BostonLogan on Sunday,” Farbstein tweeted. “State Police arrested the woman on a weapons violation. Don’t make that same mistake. Pack your gun properly for a flight.”

Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration, provided the details via Twitter on Tuesday.

A woman allegedly had a loaded gun in her carry-on bag Sunday at Logan International Airport, and now she’s facing legal trouble, officials said.

The woman’s name and specific charges weren’t immediately available.

Farbstein included a link to a TSA primer headlined “Transporting Firearms and Ammunition.” Here’s how gun owners can lawfully pack their weapons when they’re on the move:

“You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only,” the agency says on its website. Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted. Be aware that the container the firearm was in when purchased may not adequately secure the firearm when it is transported in checked baggage."

In an earlier release last week, TSA said its officers seized more guns at airport checkpoints nationwide in 2019 than ever before in the 18-year history of the agency.

“In total, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags or on passengers at checkpoints across the country last year, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018,” the release said. “Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.”

Those numbers don’t sit well with TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

"The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” Pekoske said in the statement. “There is a proper way to travel safely with a firearm. First and foremost, it should be unloaded. Then it should be packed in a hard-sided locked case, taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, and checked.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.