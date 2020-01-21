A 25-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly robbed, vandalized, and attacked people in a Worcester nursing home Tuesday morning, police said.

Elanna Williams was arrested at an undisclosed address for an existing warrant and the new charges on Country Club Boulevard. Monday, Worcester police said in a statement. Williams allegedly entered Christopher House nursing home at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday and attacked employees, with three suffering “sustained serious injuries during the robbery, including a concussion and broken bones.” She allegedly stole an employee’s purse, police said.