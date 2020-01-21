The suspect, whose name wasn’t immediately released, is “expected to be arraigned on a charge of homicide” in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown," and more “information will be available at the arraignment,” said a brief statement from Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

A woman will face arraignment Tuesday for allegedly killing 84-year-old Reginald E. Sanford on Sunday in Granby.

The statement did not provide details on the relationship, if any, between Sanford and the suspect or disclose the defendant’s age.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

