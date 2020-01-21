“Mr. Escobar was on CSX property for no legitimate reason,” wrote Lieutenant Matthew Early in the report.

Surveillance footage obtained from CSX Transportation showed a CSX-owned Ford F150 truck being driven around a CSX railroad yard by a man later identified as Worcester Police Officer Michael Escobar, the police report said.

A Worcester police officer was charged with drunk driving after he allegedly drove a pickup truck onto MBTA tracks in Worcester early Monday, according to a police report.

A witness who works for CSX told Early that he had received a call that a trespasser was driving a CSX truck in the railroad yard. He drove over to the pickup truck and had a brief conversation with Escobar, the report said. After their conversation, Escobar allegedly drove the pickup truck onto the railroad tracks, damaging the undercarriage, the report said.

After speaking with several CSX employees, Early learned that Escobar did not have permission to drive the pickup truck.

The report also said a white Subaru had been found on the railroad tracks behind Pat’s Service Center and Union Station,. Escobar admitted that he was the owner of that car, but claimed that “he did not know how it got there.”

Escobar was charged with operating under the influence, using a vehicle without authority, and riding, walking, or driving on railroad property Tuesday in Worcester District Court. He will appear in court again March 27. He was also placed on paid administrative leave.

