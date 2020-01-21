Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has searing words for her one-time rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, in an upcoming Hulu docu-series about her career, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which interviewed Clinton ahead of the series premiere.

Clinton, who beat Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary to win the nomination, offered her thoughts about Sanders’ time in the Senate and his 2016 presidential campaign as the Vermont Senator leads in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” she says in the documentary, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which asked Clinton whether that sentiment still holds. (“It does,” she replied.)