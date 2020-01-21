Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has searing words for her one-time rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, in an upcoming Hulu docu-series about her career, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which interviewed Clinton ahead of the series premiere.
Clinton, who beat Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary to win the nomination, offered her thoughts about Sanders’ time in the Senate and his 2016 presidential campaign as the Vermont Senator leads in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” she says in the documentary, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which asked Clinton whether that sentiment still holds. (“It does,” she replied.)
In the interview with Lacey Rose published Tuesday, Clinton elaborated on her feelings about Sanders:
“It’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it,” she said.
Clinton faced a stiffer-than-expected primary challenge from Sanders during a lengthy and bruising primary fight, and faced accusations from his supporters that the Democratic National Committee’s rules favored Clinton.
The docu-series, which covers Clinton’s early career, her time as first lady, and her campaigns for Senate and the presidency, premieres on Hulu March 6.
