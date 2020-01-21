“We are comfortable in saying now that the mother is responsible for the death of the children,” Fortune said.

The 22-year-old mother, whose name has not been released, “has admitted to harming her three children, which caused their demise,” Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told reporters outside the home.

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children after they were found dead inside the family home, authorities said Tuesday.

The home is in a sparsely developed working class neighborhood of southern Phoenix. The area is mostly made up of small older wooden houses and mobile homes. There is also a white Spanish-style church nearby. But there is some new construction, with a housing development of single-family homes priced at more than $500,000.

The mother was in the process of being booked on three counts of first-degree murder. There was no information on whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

A relative who lives at the residence called police late Monday. Responding officers found a 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy in a living room area, authorities said. The children were pronounced dead after officers administered CPR and fire officials provided first aid.

Police were still interviewing the 30-year-old father and a 49-year-old relative who lives in the home, according to authorities. There was no obvious trauma to the children, and relatives indicated illness may have been a factor, police said.

They said the family had recently moved to the area from Oklahoma.

It’s too early to determine how the children died, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.