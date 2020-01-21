Re “DeLeo doesn’t see lot of support for regional climate pact” (Metro, Jan. 16): It was 74 degrees in Boston on Jan. 12. The planet is in a climate crisis, and Massachusetts has a statutory obligation under the Global Warming Solutions Act to reduce emissions by at least 80 percent by 2050. Transportation represents 44 percent of our emissions. This sector simply must reduce its carbon pollution, and dramatically. The Transportation Climate Initiative is a pragmatic and popular solution.

In poll after poll, a substantial majority of Massachusetts voters want meaningful policy action. Climate hearings at the State House are jammed with worried residents spilling out into the halls and leaning against railings. For any lawmaker to say he doesn’t see “a whole lot of support” for the Transportation Climate Initiative strains credulity. House Speaker Robert DeLeo is choosing not to see it.