“Wall Street” isn’t alone in opposing a fiduciary-only standard for financial advice (“Brokers battle to put Galvin’s planned rule on hold,” Chesto Means Business, Jan. 8). Local small-business owners like me would also be affected negatively by the rule changes proposed by Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin.

While I am knowledgeable in my field, I don’t understand investment savings. I had saved my money in a 1 percent interest savings account. My professional organization recommended a financial adviser. Many investment advisers require a minimum of $250,000 to $500,000 to begin working with investors. That was 10 times more than I had to start with. Despite my small savings, this adviser was willing to work with me.