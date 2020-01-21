We know that Russia targeted our country’s voting systems in 2016 and is doing so once again in 2020.

While people are rightly paying attention (though not enough) to this issue for the presidential election in swing states, we’re not paying enough attention to the integrity of the primary election in all 50 states, including Massachusetts.

Russia could easily decide that the best way to get President Trump reelected is to tamper with the primaries. For example, they could boost Bernie Sanders over Joe Biden, since polling consistently shows Biden has a better chance of beating Trump.