Re “Wary Taiwanese reelect president: Outcome seen as backlash against Chinese control” (Page A5, Jan. 12): I would like to point out that the national election in Taiwan on Jan. 11 was not just a vote for President Tsai Ing-wen and the Legislature, but also a vote opposing the “one country, two systems” model in place in Hong Kong since the 1997 handover. As the world witnessed massive demonstrations in Hong Kong over the past year, the people of Taiwan watched intently and were rightfully wary — a sentiment manifested brilliantly at the voting booth.

Taiwan’s dynamic democracy is a genuine success story. According to the 2019 Freedom in the World report by Freedom House, Taiwan now enjoys an aggregate freedom score of 93/100, a classification of “free.” This is no small feat when you consider that martial law was lifted, just over three decades ago, in 1987. Since then, Taiwan has shown itself to be a thriving democracy and serves as a beacon of hope to so many in the Indo-Pacific region.