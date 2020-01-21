Some Patriots fans want Tom Brady to stay so badly, they’ve etched a plea into ice and snow.

At the Boston Public Garden, fans made a request for the quarterback to remain in New England, writing “STAY TOM” in the water. The message, discovered on Sunday, was written amidst slush and ice.

Brady, who officially becomes a free agent March 18, has not yet announced his decision on whether he will try to remain in New England or take his talents to another NFL franchise. He did, however, respond to the heartfelt message via his Instagram story on Tuesday, where he posted a photo of the pond with the caption, “Love you all ❤️❤️”