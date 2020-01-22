No hagiographer, Gibney does not shy from examining his subject’s shady past. Raised in modest circumstances, Khodorkovsky was determined to get rich and was ready to cash in on the capitalist chaos of post-Soviet Russia in the ’90s. With skill, ruthlessness, and joie de vivre he made a fortune — in part by defrauding impoverished Russians of their government vouchers. At a time when business differences were resolved by violence — Gibney unreels a montage of stills and videos of bullet-riddled corpses that look like images from the Mexican narco wars — Khodorkovsky not only survived but thrived.

It has been said that all roads lead to Vladimir Putin, but what road did Putin take to get there? It was paved in part by men like Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the title subject of Alex Gibney’s thoughtful, thorough, and disturbing documentary “Citizen K,” which opens at the Kendall Square Cinema Jan. 31. Without Khodorkovsky and his fellow oligarchs, the ex-KGB agent might not have risen to become a latter-day tsar. Khodorkovsky finally turned on Putin, for selfish or altruistic reasons or maybe both. But it was too late, and he paid a heavy price.

The big payoff for him and his fellow oligarchs came with the 1996 presidential election. President Boris Yeltsin, once charismatic in the heady early days of Russian democracy in 1991, he was now a toxic, crapulous figure, facing reelection with favorability ratings in the single digits. Khodorkovsky and his cabal offered to bail him out — in part because his opponent was a communist who would put an end to their reign of greed. But Yeltsin also made a deal to sell them vast public assets at bargain prices. With their money and media support, Yeltsin got reelected.

Advertisement

It looked like a sweet deal all around until the moribund Yeltsin retired and his hand-picked successor, Putin, took over. The brash upstart consolidated power by suppressing opposition, degrading the democratic process, and, most alarmingly for the oligarchs, taking over their media monopoly and targeting their wealth.

Advertisement

Mikhail Khodorkovsky behind a glass wall at a courtroom in Moscow, in 2010. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

That’s when Khodorkovsky began having second thoughts about the new regime. Never one to duck a challenge, and trusting in his longstanding good luck, he spoke out against Putin. But his luck failed, and he was arrested in 2003 for, among other dubious offenses, failing to pay taxes on billions in oil revenue. He was convicted and sentenced to nine years in a labor camp. Up for parole in 2009, he was tried and convicted again, this time absurdly charged with stealing the same oil that, according to his previous conviction, had already been purchased. In other words, he had his oil and sold it too, a case of catch-22 by way of Kafka. Not until 2013, when under pressure from the international community and with the Sochi Olympics only a year away, did Putin agree to Khodorkovsky’s release.

Gibney, who won a best documentary Oscar for “Taxi to the Dark Side (2007), applies his usual even-handed, meticulously researched, and carefully reasoned approach to this murky and complex tale. He interviews some of Khodorkovsky’s surviving associates and lawyers as well as various Russia experts.

Most fascinating is Khodorkovsky himself, who looks like a cherubic Steve Jobs and answers questions with cryptic bemusement, irony, self-righteousness, and resignation. Today he lives in London, the pain of exile eased somewhat by the $500 million or so he was able to stash away in foreign accounts. Some of that goes to funding his anti-Putin organization, Open Russia. Perhaps it is having an impact, because in a clip from Russia a news anchor warns him not to get too comfortable and, referring to recent Kremlin-linked deaths, says England is a dangerous place where “people hang themselves, get poisoned, have helicopter crashes, and fall out of windows.”

Advertisement

But Khodorkovsky is patient and has faith in the long game. “I live in the future,” he says at the end of the film. Putin, who earlier this month proposed constitutional changes that could make him virtual dictator for life, does, too.

★★★

CITIZEN K

Written and directed by Alex Gibney. Opening Jan. 31 at Kendall Square. 126 minutes. Unrated. In English and Russian, with subtitles.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.