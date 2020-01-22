"Okko’s Inn,” which has an encore screening Feb. 13, focuses on the title character, a young orphan, who goes to live in the countryside at her grandmother’s inn. The inn sits atop an ancient spring said to have healing powers. Okko discovers assorted welcoming spirits living there that only she can see. They keep her company and help her navigate her new environment.

Japan is the focus of two upcoming film events. The third annual Boston Festival of Films from Japan, running Jan. 30-Feb. 23 at the Museum of Fine Arts, opens with a free celebration that features a 7:30 p.m. screening of “Okko’s Inn.” It’s the latest from famed anime studio Madhouse and director Kitarō Kōsaka , a key animator on numerous classic films at Studio Ghibli , including Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” (2001) and “The Wind Rises” (2013).

The festival showcases other recent Japanese releases, including “The Island of Cats” (Jan. 31 and Feb. 2), directed by Mitsuaki Iwagō, best known as a wildlife photographer. An adaptation of a popular manga, or comic book, the film is set on a small, sparsely populated isle where the locals live harmoniously with an assortment of well-fed cats.

The films of prolific and provocative director Takashi Miike have earned him a following in the West. "First Love” (Jan. 31 and Feb. 2) is a neo-noir thriller about a young boxer (Masataka Kubota) who finds himself caught up in drug smuggling, police corruption, and gangsters.

Writer-director Shinobu Yaguchi’s musical comedy “Dance with Me” (Feb. 7 and 8) stars newcomer Ayaka Miyoshi as a young woman who, after being hypnotized, sings and dances every time she hears music.

Yuichi Hibi wrote and directed “Erica 38” (Feb. 13 and 16). Based on a true story, the film stars Miyoko Asada as Satoko, an aging con artist who gradually swindles her way to wealth. Veteran actress Kirin Kiki (“Shoplifters”), who died in 2018, produced the film and appears in her final screen role, as Satoko’s mother.

Toshiaki Karasawa in "Persona Non Grata: The Story of Chiune Sugihara." Sayuri Suzuki

Japan’s Oskar Schindler

Few people may know the name Chiune Sugihara but the Japanese diplomat has become known as “Japan’s Schindler,” thanks to how he issued several thousand transit visas to Jewish refugees during World War II. His story is the subject of director Cellin Gluck’s “Persona Non Grata: The Story of Chiune Sugihara” (2015). It screens Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at historic Vilna Shul on Beacon Hill. Gluck, who is Japanese-American, will be in attendance for a post-screening discussion.

“Persona Non Grata” stars Toshiaki Karasawa as Sugihara and follows his transfer from Manchuria to Lithuania, where he served as Japanese consul at the start of the war. Jewish refugees there turn to the consulate for help, but there is little Sugihara can do. As he gets to know some refugees he risks his life to issue visas for the refugees’ safe passage. Sugihara is the only Japanese recognized as Righteous Among the Nations by the Israeli government and honored at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. In the event of inclement weather, the screening will take place Feb. 6.

Island tales

Massachusetts native Paul Anthony Rogers and several members of the cast and crew will attend the premiere screening of Rogers’s debut feature, “Crypsis,” a sci-fi thriller shot in Gloucester, on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Regent Theatre, in Arlington. The film centers on a group of friends who make a bet to see who can survive camping for a night on (fictitious) Harker Island, long rumored to be home to a bloodthirsty creature.

