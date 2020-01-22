Maine native Jason Brown’s arresting new collection of linked stories, “ A Faithful but Melancholy Account of Several Barbarities Lately Committed ” (TMR) opens in a coastal Maine November, austerest of months in austerest of states. A sinking rowboat and an unseaworthy motorboat named Alice B. Toklas serve as apt manifestations of a once prominent Protestant family in a prolonged state of wane. Brown masterfully captures the stilted psychological atmosphere — seething pent-up feelings having been pushed down for generations — and the telling New England details: “Dressed like a clam digger in rubber boots, filthy canvas pants, and an old sweatshirt full of pipe ash holes, he rose from his wing chair . . . Like other monarchs, he may have confused menace with majesty and mistaken the wary looks of his subjects, cowering in the wicker, for devoted affection.” The stories move through time from the twenty-teens to 1774, and shift between the world of the Saltonstalls and Crosbys to Tuscon and the Pacific Northwest, as values shift and people flee and are pulled back to the Northeast. Brown will read from the collection on Monday, January 27 at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers in Boston.

SHELF LIFE

The Book Shop of Beverly Farms opened over half a century in Beverly, Mass, and the most recent owners, Pamela Price and Lee Simonds Brown, who’ve run the place for nearly 25 years, put the store for sale last fall. They found buyers in Hannah Harlow, who lives in Ipswich and who’s leaving her job as an executive director of marketing at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and her brother, Sam Pfeifle, of Maine. Harlow calls owning a bookstore “a longtime dream,” and had grown weary of a long commute to a desk job. The two will take over — Harlow running the store, Pfeifle on board to help with marketing and digital initiatives — on January 24, with a soft launch planned for February 3 and a grand opening sometime in March. “The biggest change will be, initially,” Harlow explains, “invisible to the customer,” in the form of digitizing the sale and inventory system. They’ll revamp the website. They’re mapping out their spring author events, and planning in-store book clubs, and author dinners. And looking ahead, Harlow talks of a mobile book store: “How cool would it be to have a bookmobile at farmer’s markets and all the amazing beaches nearby?” They’ll also create online book ordering and bring in new merchandise to the store. “We know opening a bookstore is still a risky business,” Harlow says, “but we feel we have the experience and enthusiasm to really make it work.”

CHECKS PLEASE

The National Endowment for the Arts recently announced its list of organizations and individuals who will receive generous grants in support of their work. In Boston, literary magazines Agni, based out of Boston University, and Ploughshares, based out of Emerson, will both receive $10,000. In Brookline, Zephyr Press, which focuses on publishing works in translation, will receive $10,000. The Massachusetts Review, a literary magazine based in Western Mass, as well as The Common, based in Amherst, will each receive $15,000. The New England Review, based out of Middlebury College in Vermont, will receive $10,000. Up in Farmington, Maine, poetry press Alice James Books will receive $30,000. Individual writers who will receive $25,000 grants include Sonya Larson of Somerville; Hester Kaplan of Providence; and former Grub Street instructor Jonathan Escoffery, formerly of the Boston area, now pursuing a PhD in California.

Coming Out

“Baudelaire Fractal” by Lisa Robertson (Couch House)

“Show Them a Good Time” by Nicole Flattery (Bloomsbury)

“Run Me To Earth” by Paul Yoon (Simon & Schuster)

Pick of the Week

Andrew Devrell at Books on the Square in Providence, Rhode Island, recommends “Emperors of the Deep: Sharks the Ocean’s Most Mysterious, Most Misunderstood, and Most Important Guardians” (HarperOne): “This is both a wonderful and deeply troubling book, an exploration of the the fragility of our oceans, through the lens of its apex predators, the sharks. It is a paean to sharks and their beauty and resilience, as well as a warning about the health of the oceans, and how the decline of sharks through human activity is as much a tragedy as the decline of any land animal. A must read for any lover of the oceans, and enlightening one for anyone who may be wary or afraid of sharks.”

