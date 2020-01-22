That rectitudinal maypole John Cleese may have been the immediate breakout star of the beloved comedy troupe when they gate-crashed British TV in 1969 and American public television a few years later. Michael Palin was the cherubic weasel, Eric Idle the wide-eyed boor, and the late Graham Chapman the embodiment of blustering upper-class-twit entitlement. Terry Gilliam contributed anarchic animations and went on to make his mark as a filmmaker of genuine distinction and mayhem.

Terry Jones died on Tuesday at 77, after a long, debilitating struggle with degenerative disease. He was possibly the least identifiable member of the Monty Python gang.

Advertisement

Jones? He was the group’s shape-shifting badger and behind-the-scenes wit. More than that, he co-directed “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975) and “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life” (1983) with Gilliam (who contributed only animations on the latter) and singlehandedly helmed “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” (1979).

The latter may be less cherished than “Holy Grail,” but I’d argue it’s the better movie. More than that, it’s possibly the greatest work of religious skepticism ever put on film and a profoundly hilarious skewering of groupthink, spiritual or otherwise. “You don’t need to follow me!,” Brian pleads in exasperation in the film’s most enduring scene. "You don’t need to follow anybody! You’ve got to think for yourselves! You’re all different!”

To which the crowd responds, "Yes! We're all different!" And one tiny voice pipes up, "I'm not."

All the Pythons had a hand in the scenarios, but it was Jones who put it on film. His real legacy, in fact, may be helping to focus the troupe’s growing satirical fury as the show gave way to feature films — a comic rage at the stupidities of the human animal that, at its finest, reaches Swiftian levels. To laugh at the “Every Sperm Is Sacred” musical number in “Meaning of Life,” or to guffaw at Jones as Mr. Creosote, a grotesquely immense gourmand projectile-vomiting between bites of his restaurant meal, is to share the group’s sting of disgust with what we call civilization. Jones didn’t just harness that growing anger, he focused it. He directed it.

Advertisement

In addition, he created some of the more indelible Python creations, even as he himself seemed slightly blurry in the public eye. There’s Mr. Creosote, of course, but also the hapless Prince Herbert in “Holy Grail,” responding to his father the king’s pronouncement that “someday all this will be yours,” with a whimpered “What, the curtains?”

There’s the grinning Nude Organist who introduced sketches and the useless police inspector Harry “Snapper” Organs. Jones worked hard as a writer and conceptualizer and sometimes he seemed content to play straight man to the others’ mania: As composer Arthur “Two Sheds” Jackson being grilled by Idle’s fatuous interviewer, for instance, or the stolid Sir Bedevere of “Holy Grail.”

But put Jones in a housedress and glory could result. His niche was shrill British harridans — he called them “rat-bags” — of whom two stand out. The first is the diner waitress reeling off a list of breakfast offerings: “There’s egg and bacon; egg, sausage, and bacon; egg and spam; egg, bacon, and spam; egg, bacon, sausage, and spam; spam, bacon, sausage, and spam; spam, egg, spam, spam, bacon, and spam; spam, sausage, spam, spam, bacon, spam, tomato, and spam.”

Advertisement

The second, and most unforgettable, is Mandy Cohen of ancient Judea, mother of the Son of God — or maybe it’s just the guy who was born next door to the Son of God — in “Life of Brian.” “He’s not a Messiah,” shrieks Mandy in a line that is installed in the root file of most Python fans. “He’s a very naughty boy! Now go away!”

Jones directed other movies (such as “Eric the Viking,” 1989, with Tim Robbins but without Spam), wrote children’s books and poetry, won an Emmy for his history program “Terry Jones’ Medieval Lives,” was an active editorialist against the Iraq War in the British press, and had a satisfying sideline as a Chaucer scholar. Even there he was an upsetter of apple carts, arguing in the 1980 book “Chaucer’s Knight: The Portrait of a Medieval Mercenary” that the “Canterbury Tales” character was hardly the embodiment of Christian virtue but a cold-blooded soldier for hire. A very naughty boy, in other words.

That’s no coincidence. The Pythons punctured everything pious in British society — not to mention ours — and insisted on the sometimes joyous/often horrifying entropy of reality. Each member brought his own unique sense of outrage to the party, but it was Jones, with his eye for a camera shot and his ear for absurdity, who captured it on film for all time.

Advertisement

For lack of a better phrase, he achieved something completely different.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.