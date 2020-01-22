Consider the backdrop of the nude in black-and-white photography. In Edward Weston’s luminous 1930s images of Charis Wilson, light and shadow lent an almost abstract stringency to the curves and planes of her pale body. Robert Mapplethorpe’s pumped up male nudes of the 1970s and ‘80s infuse a similar formal clarity with homoeroticism.

In the 1980s, after being an art historian, a curator, a critic, and editor of the august magazine Artforum, John Coplans (1920-2003) started taking and exhibiting nude photographs of himself. It was renegade. Coplans was a paunchy fellow in his 60s. An exhibition of his Polaroids is at Howard Yezerski Gallery.

Like Weston and Mapplethorpe, Coplans made cropped closeups that highlight the abstract qualities of the body’s form and elide the face. But he wasn’t photographing an object of desire. He was matter of fact about his own flesh. His form — fingers, hairy torso, horny-toed foot — had humility.

John Coplans's "Knee and Hands, No. 4, Two Panels" from 1993. John Coplans Trust (custom credit)/John Coplans Trust

John Coplans's "Fingers Standing, III" from 1999. John Coplans Trust (custom credit)/John Coplans Trust

He set up shots for a studio assistant to snap with Type 55 Polaroid film, which produced a 4-by-5-inch positive and a fine-grain negative that Coplans used to make larger black-and-white prints that were confrontational in scale and their unflinching portrayal of his wrinkles, hair, and sags.

The original, unprepossessing Polaroid positives on view pull you in for a closer look. Several images of the artist’s hand read like figures. “Fingers, Standing, I” could be a doughty fellow out for a brisk stroll.

There’s humor here, but also vulnerability in the body’s contortions and age, or in the feminine crossing of legs and ankles in “Legs Horizontal, No. 9.” “Stepped Foot, Three Panels” stretches heel to toe in diagonally descending shots, an image at once delicate and gnarly. There’s a push-pull articulated in “Standing, Side Arm Around,” a knee-to-shoulder shot with arms wrapping the torso in a twist as a leg steps forward. How we tie ourselves in knots even as we try to move ahead!

Coplans presents flesh as form, but also flesh as creature untethered from identity. There’s more nakedness in these nudes than in Weston’s or Mapplethorpe’s. That is hard to see. And sweet.

JOHN COPLANS: SELF-PORTRAIT POLAROIDS (1984-02)

