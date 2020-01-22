Fine, you may not feel nostalgic for a consumer brand, especially one that has become as tarnished as this one. But when Disney announced last week that, in the wake of the company’s 2019 acquisition of the 20th Century Fox production studios, it was dropping the name “Fox” from the film assets — and may yet do the same for the TV production units — it spelled the end of a long corporate history and the death of a surprisingly hardy pop-culture name.

The victim, age 105, was the Fox Film Corporation a.k.a. 20th Century Fox — or, as it has been known for decades in the film industry and the greater pop culture, simply “Fox.” The killer, the Walt Disney Company, is still at large. Very large.

Disney didn’t buy the Fox broadcast network or Fox News from Rupert Murdoch — those are still run by CEO and heir Lachlan Murdoch — but those entities may in fact be behind the name change. Depending upon where you sit on the political spectrum, Fox News is either a laughably biased propaganda network for the Republican party or “the channel that tells it like I need to hear it.” As brands go, it’s tainted-unto-toxic, especially for the family-focused mega-corporation that now controls nearly half of the US film industry. Why potentially drive away any paying customers by continuing to release movies under the Fox name?

Accordingly, those studios have been renamed 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures, and while we’ll still have the familiar klieg-lights-and-fanfare logo (with music by Fox house composer Alfred Newman, Randy’s uncle), a storied legacy of American film history will no longer go forward. Nor will it go backward in quite the same way, since Disney has already started making the 20th Century Fox back catalog — which includes classics like “Alien,” “The Princess Bride,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Die Hard,” “The Sound of Music,” and “All About Eve” — unavailable to repertory movie houses for reasons that are open to speculation.

That list is just the tip of an iceberg reaching all the way down to 1915, when the dyspeptic William Fox formed a new company from holdings that had grown mightily from his first nickelodeon, purchased 11 years earlier. Yes, Virginia, there was an actual human being with that name once attached to the brand; he arrived in New York from Hungary as the infant Vilmos Fuchs and grew up in tenement poverty on the Lower East Side. Like other immigrants who latched onto the low-rent new medium of movies at the dawn of the 1900s — men like Adolph Zukor (Paramount), Carl Laemmle (Universal), Marcus Loew (MGM), and Samuel Goldwyn, ne Goldfish — Fox found himself having to make movies to fill his theaters and having to eventually build production studios in California along with everyone else.

He’s responsible, in 1915, for the very first manufactured movie star, a mysterious man-eating vamp named Theda Bara (in reality Theodosia Goodman from Chicago), and he distributed the first animated cartoon, “Gertie the Dinosaur” (1914). Fox had the hugely popular cowboy star Tom Mix in his stable, developed the best early sound system (for his Fox Movietone newsreels), and released maybe the finest art film of the silent era, F.W. Murnau’s Oscar-winning “Sunrise” (1926).

And then it all went kerblooey. Fox tried to buy out his friend and rival Marcus Loew and overextended himself just in time for the Wall Street crash of 1929; he went bankrupt and ended up serving time for trying to bribe a judge. The Fox studio limped into the early 1930s, run by the founder’s right-hand man, Winfield Sheehan, and propped up by a tiny sensation named Shirley Temple, without whom the company would have gone under. In 1935, the struggling company merged with a new outfit named 20th Century Pictures, run by Darryl F. Zanuck, a cigar-chomping dynamo who had been a boy wonder at Warner Bros. until he decided to run his own shop.

Under Zanuck, 20th Century Fox entered its golden age. Less sophisticated than Paramount, less streetwise than Warners, less glamorous than MGM, Fox chose to corner the market on wholesome corn, with such stars as Tyrone Power (Gable minus the edge), torch-singing actress Alice Faye, skating star Sonja Henie, and nice guy Don Ameche. At the same time, Zanuck had a penchant for daring social-issue movies, many of them starring Henry Fonda. Fox made “The Grapes of Wrath” (1940) when no one else would, and the anti-lynching drama “The Ox-Bow Incident” (1943); he explored anti-Semitism in “Gentleman’s Agreement” (1947) and gingerly touched on the racial divide with “Pinky” (1949). And anyone who has seen the bonkers homicidal-wife melodrama “Leave Her to Heaven” (1945) will recognize it as an obvious forerunner of “Gone Girl.”

In the post-World War II era, Fox pushed back against the threat of TV with Cinemascope, the only widescreen format that really took hold. The studio released perennials like “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) and signed Marilyn Monroe without ever quite figuring out what to do with her. But things were messy by the early 1960s, when the Elizabeth Taylor-Richard Burton epic “Cleopatra” ran absurdly over budget and almost brought the studio crashing down. Zanuck, who’d retired to making movies with any one of his various girlfriends, returned in triumph to the studio he’d built and slowly ran it into the ground via big-budget misfires like the first “Doctor Dolittle” (1967) and the rousing Pearl Harbor epic “Tora! Tora! Tora!” (1970). Zanuck was finally forced off the Fox board in 1970, when his own long-suffering wife Virginia used her voting stock against him.

But look what films 20th Century Fox turned out in that final Zanuck era, in part because of his son, Fox president Richard Zanuck: “The Sound of Music” (1965), “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1967), “Planet of the Apes” (1968) and its sequels, “M*A*S*H*” (1970), “Patton” (1970), ‘The French Connection” (1971). And for the rest of the 20th century and into the 21st, 20th Century Fox brought us everything from “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972) to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) to the original “Star Wars” (1977) and sequels to “Alien” (1979) to “The Verdict” (1982) to “Big” and “Die Hard” (both 1988) to “Home Alone” (1990) to “Titanic” (1997) to “Avatar” (2009) all the way up to this year’s “Ad Astra” and “Ford v Ferrari.” And that’s not even counting 25 years of the studio’s art-house wing, Fox Searchlight, which produced or co-produced best picture winners “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Birdman” (2014), and “The Shape of Water” (2017).

It was a hell of a run — over a century of culture-altering shadows on the wall. But the name “Fox” means something vastly different now: an ax to grind, a fury to be fed, a poison in the body politic. And looking at that list of movies above, one struggles to imagine the Walt Disney Company producing any of them except “Star Wars,” which it now owns. So it’s over. Darryl Zanuck has smoked his last cigar. Vilmos Fuchs has heaved his last sigh. The fox has fallen to the hounds.

And the culture rolls on regardless.

