Abalian says her return to Wheelock came almost as a surprise. “I grew up here,” she says, noting that “Little Women” is her 10th show at Wheelock. “But I moved away for college in Toronto, graduating last spring, and auditioned for the show, thinking I might come back if I got a call back.”

“She is fearless,” says Barrett, an award-winning, risk-taking actress in her own right. “She effortlessly channels Jo’s curiosity and enthusiasm for life.”

In a rehearsal for Wheelock Family Theatre’s “Little Women, The Musical,” Sirena Abalian, who plays Jo, is performing at full tilt — racing up and down the multi-tiered set, showing off some impressive boxing moves, tangling with her other “March sisters” in a sibling brawl. Leigh Barrett, who plays Marmee, the girls’ mother, says Abalian was made for the role.

“Little Women, The Musical” is one of many adaptations (Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated film is another) of Concord author Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel loosely based on her own upbringing. The triumphs and travails of the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy — has long resonated with readers who identify with these strong, smart young women.

Slipping into the role of the second-oldest and most independent March sister has been an adventure, Abalian says.

“Even though Jo is onstage nearly all the time,” she says, “the musical works because it’s about all the sisters, and how they grow up together. I know several of the film versions, and I love the way people identify with one sister or another.”

Director Nick Vargas says he hopes the popularity of the current film version helps to draw interest to the musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2005.

“The novel has been popular for 150 years now because the story speaks to so many people in so many ways," he says. "It’s about these strong family relationships, and how the way we support each other gives us the courage to try things.”

With music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and a book by Allan Knee, “Little Women, The Musical” is built around Jo’s memories. The set is crowded with dressers and wardrobes, and snippets of Jo’s writing decorate the floor.

“The idea is that the scenes are gathered from Jo’s memory and dreams,” Vargas says, “so we are peering into different moments she remembers from her childhood.”

Vargas, who also serves as Wheelock’s associate artistic and education director, says selecting the theater company’s season revolves around titles that will appeal to a broad age range (“Little Women,” he says, is appropriate for children over 5), offer opportunities for performers in its educational program, and attract some of the city’s top professional actors, like Barrett and Jared Troilo (who plays Professor Bhaer, Jo’s love interest).

“What I love most about Jo,” says Abalian, “is how she reminds us to be open to whatever comes next, while staying focused on what’s important to you.”

‘Hamlet’ in the round (and round)

Finding new ways to bring audiences closer to the emotional power of Shakespeare (as well as other playwrights), has long been the mission of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. When founder and artistic director Steve Maler had the opportunity to use virtual reality and film to tell the story of Hamlet, he jumped at the opportunity.

The result, “Hamlet 360: Thy Father’s Spirit,” released last year, will be available for viewing as a full virtual-reality experience in the rooftop lounge at Moxy Boston Downtown Jan. 30-Feb. 1 ($15, www.hamlet360atmoxyboston.eventbrite.com, price includes a complimentary cocktail and post-screening conversation). “Hamlet 360” is a condensed, one-hour version of the tragedy boasting a cast that includes Brooke Adams, Anthony Rapp, Jay O. Sanders, and Faran Tahir. Virtual reality puts the viewer in the middle of the action, from sword fights to poisonings, heightening the intensity of the drama.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get a different, immersive experience of this play,” says Maler. “Our media partner, WGBH, has made the film available for viewing on its website, but at Moxy, audience members will wear the VR headsets and have the full experience.”

Commonwealth Shakespeare has presented “Hamlet 360” at several schools, but Maler says he’s eager to see the audience response to the film in an intimate setting — just 22 audience members per screening. “We hope to do this in other venues,” he says.

‘King John’ and a family gone wrong

Shakespeare’s “King John” is rarely produced, since its complex historical narrative encompasses battles, a bastard, marital alliances, and a power dynamic manipulated by the Queen Mother.

But Praxis Stage director Kimberly Gaughan says the play has gotten a bad rap.

“When I looked at the text, I discovered several extraordinary female characters who have these vibrant moments,” she says. “It’s more of an intense family drama — think Christmas family gathering gone wrong,” she says. (The Praxis stage production runs Jan. 31-Feb. 16 at Deane Hall, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Tickets at www.bostontheatrescene.com.)

In the course of the play, as various members of the royal family — legitimate and illegitimate — jockey for power over England and France, confrontations between the female characters are often overplayed, says Gaughan.

“I think they are actually simple, economic expressions of pain and loss,” says the director, last seen as a performer in New Repertory Theatre’s “Trayf” and Actors’ Shakespeare Project’s “Equivocation.” “When female-identifying characters reach a moment of crisis or loss, actors are often instructed to weep,” Gaughan says. “But I find the women in ‘King John,’ especially the Queen Mother, Eleanor, are confronting situations with wit and ferocity.”

When the Queen Mother is betrayed by Constance, her daughter-in-law — Eleanor sees it as an attack on the integrity of the family structure she has worked so hard to pull together.

“These women face devastating loss,” Gaughan says, “but rather than crumble, they pick themselves up and figure out how to solve the problem and move on.”

In the spirit of Steinem

In conjunction with its production of “Gloria: A Life,” and in keeping with Gloria Steinem’s lifetime of community activism, the American Repertory Theater will partner with more than 40 Greater Boston not-for-profit organizations that serve and support women, young people, and those for whom theater might be out of reach. At each performance, information about an organization will be displayed at the Loeb Drama Center, and that group will receive up to 30 tickets to distribute.

The ART is also hosting a donation drive for Transition House in Central Square, Cambridge, the first shelter for victims of domestic violence on the East Coast.

Also in conjunction with the show, the Schlesinger Library at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study is hosting a pop-up presentation of documents and photographs related to Steinem’s activism, including letters to Ms. magazine, and items from the Florynce Kennedy Papers on three afternoons in February. Go to www.radcliffe.harvard.edu/schlesinger-library for more information.

LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL

Presented by Wheelock Family Theatre, Jan. 31-Feb. 24. Tickets $20-$40, 617-353-3001, www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org.

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.