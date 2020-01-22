If you love Mr. Peanut, this news might leave you a little salty.
A new Planters ad that will air before the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 shows the nut brand’s mascot sacrificing himself to save Wesley Snipes (of “Blade” fame) and Matt Walsh (known for his role on “Veep”). The commercial, which was released online Wednesday, shows Mr. Peanut driving the two actors on a cliff-hugging road when an animal causes him to swerve, leading the three to clutch a tree branch that is buckling under their collective weight. Mr. Peanut lets go, falling to his death — and, to assuage any doubt that he could be resurrected, bursts into flame.
The mascot’s passing seems to be a publicity stunt from the snack brand, which will air another commercial during the Super Bowl’s third quarter that broadcasts Mr. Peanut’s funeral — “so the world can mourn the loss of the beloved legume together,” a statement from the company said.
“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old,” said Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz, in the statement. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.”
The news led many to react to the news online, causing “#RIPeanut” and “Planters” to trend on Twitter.
