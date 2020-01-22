I’m a divorced woman in my early 40s. Recently I’ve met someone around my age. Everything is going well, except for one issue that I’m debating how/when/if to bring up. Financially, he’s a little conservative, and prefers splitting everything, though I’ve paid for dinners and outings so he can feel more comfortable reciprocating. We see each other about once a week and have a great time. There are so many other glimmering positives that the financial part feels like a tiny stone under 100 mattresses.

I don’t want to ruin our precious time together by having this type of conversation, but I know we should discuss it. We’ve been dating for four months, and no disagreements or conflicts yet. He has done sweet things, like give me beautiful flowers and random gifts, but I would like that awkward feeling to go away when the check comes. The most natural time to bring it up would be when the bill comes, but I’d prefer to have the conversation in private. Should I just accept the check splitting? Please send any tips or words of encouragement to make this conversation easier.

— Trying to find love again

A. My sister prefers taking turns with checks. It’s one of the reasons I like having dinner with her. Sometimes she pays, sometimes I do. We’re never going to go to a place that’s a lot more expensive than the next, so things wind up being about equal. I like that system for dates, too, assuming two people get past the first.

If you also like it that way, let this man know. You’re not saying you don’t want to pay; you’d simply prefer to treat each other. It can be more of a “this is what makes me happy” than “you’re doing it wrong.”

You also might want to have this conversation when you’re not at dinner. Maybe the information would be better received after you’ve left a restaurant. Like, “Oh, here’s why I paid.”

Venmo has changed this process for a lot of people. I used to take a friend to lunch and feel nice about it, but now their portion often shows up in my Venmo, which I suppose makes life easier. It’s less fun, though. That kind of app is another way around this, if he really likes to split a check. At least you wouldn’t be putting two cards on the table.

But something tells me you won’t have to resort to that kind of transaction if you’re honest. I know you don’t want to rock this very excellent boat, but this is a simple statement about what you like. It’s not so different than “I prefer windows in the car to air conditioning.” It’s a conversation, not a criticism.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

If the rest of the relationship is great, it really isn’t a big deal. JSMUS

If he is generally “conservative” with his money for dates then this trait probably carries over to other things as well. At this point it is just a snowball but it will get much bigger if you just let it roll downhill. SUNALSORISES

I’d probably just say something like, “splitting the check feels funny to me, would it be OK if I pick it up this time and you can get it next time?” See what he says. BOSTONSWEETS21

Agree and also see if he “forgets” when it’s his turn. FREEADVICEFORYOU

